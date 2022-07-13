DAGCO Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

