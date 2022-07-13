Darrow Company Inc. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Darrow Company Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.45.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

