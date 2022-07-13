Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $95.90 and last traded at $96.67. Approximately 35,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,627,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.01.

Specifically, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,229,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,732,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

