Datto (NYSE:MSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE MSP opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Datto has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.31, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.27.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.57 million. Research analysts predict that Datto will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $393,954.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 103,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,029.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,024 shares of company stock worth $2,689,566. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Datto by 172.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

