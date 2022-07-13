Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 1,416 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,865 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DAWN opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.