Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.00) to €26.50 ($26.50) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.00) to €28.50 ($28.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.20) to €26.00 ($26.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.
About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
