Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.00) to €26.50 ($26.50) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.00) to €28.50 ($28.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.20) to €26.00 ($26.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $31.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

