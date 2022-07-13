Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.77. Approximately 28,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 68,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

CARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC downgraded Dialogue Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Dialogue Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.47.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

