Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.78

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.78 and traded as high as $23.89. Digi International shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 111,397 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $826.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

