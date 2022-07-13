Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Insider Philip (Phil) Jordan Purchases 27,272 Shares of Stock

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Jordan purchased 27,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.20 ($35,679.35).
Shares of DGI9 opened at GBX 110 ($1.31) on Wednesday. Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 103.80 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 119 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £891.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.59.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.
