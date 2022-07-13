Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 531.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

Shares of DLR opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

