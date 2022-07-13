Discover Financial Services (DFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $366,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.