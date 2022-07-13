Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSEY opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.64. Diversey has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

