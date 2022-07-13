DMG Group LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DMG Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of DMG Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 188,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

