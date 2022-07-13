DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

