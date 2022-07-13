DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

