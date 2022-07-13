DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. DoubleDown Interactive makes up approximately 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

