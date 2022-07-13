DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. DoubleDown Interactive makes up approximately 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

