Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 874 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,245,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,254.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,534.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.