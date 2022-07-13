Duolingo, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.72) Per Share (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duolingo in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -54.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in Duolingo by 73.5% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 63.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after buying an additional 268,908 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 136,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $10,312,320.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,361,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,118,429.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $39,299.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,889.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 249,844 shares of company stock worth $20,362,961 and sold 115,647 shares worth $11,341,352. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

