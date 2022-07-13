Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Holdings Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,704 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.57% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

DYN opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.14. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.