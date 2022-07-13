Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.05

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $16.28. Dynex Capital shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 697,870 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $598.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,191,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 403,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 118,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,752,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

