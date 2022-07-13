E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 68013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 38.96%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in E2open Parent by 498.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 190,860 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.
About E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
