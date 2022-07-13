Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGBN stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,035,000 after buying an additional 120,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 67.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

