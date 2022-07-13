easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Buys 41 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £151.70 ($180.42).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get easyJet alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 31 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 489 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £151.59 ($180.29).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 369.40 ($4.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 455.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 539.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 903.40 ($10.74). The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -3.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.51) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($8.92) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.62) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.51) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.57) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 681.81 ($8.11).

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.