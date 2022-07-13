easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Buys 41 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £151.70 ($180.42).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 31 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 489 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £151.59 ($180.29).
easyJet stock opened at GBX 369.40 ($4.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 455.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 539.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 903.40 ($10.74). The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -3.44.
easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)
easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.
