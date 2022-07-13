eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Trading Down 0.7%

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 90,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 396,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on eMagin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70.

eMagin ( NYSE:EMAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

