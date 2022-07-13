Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,511 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Employers worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $43.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.08.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

EIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

