Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,679,000 after acquiring an additional 170,155 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,861,000 after acquiring an additional 126,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after acquiring an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

