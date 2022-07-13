Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.37

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.37 and traded as low as C$15.34. Enerplus shares last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 940,273 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

