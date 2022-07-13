EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,491,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 2.76.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

