EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $431.38.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

EPAM stock opened at $304.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

