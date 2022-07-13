Equifax (EFX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFX opened at $187.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.31.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

