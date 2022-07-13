Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Equitable stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. Equitable has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,032,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

