Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

NYSE:SI opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.24.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $54,059,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 334,335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.