Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.61

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.61 and traded as low as $12.41. Escalade shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 12,018 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $172.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Escalade by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Escalade by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

