Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 387,164 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $61.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156,976 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

