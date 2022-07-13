Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,068,000 after acquiring an additional 275,748 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $82,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,012,000 after acquiring an additional 393,242 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $61,313,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,174,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 80,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

