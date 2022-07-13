Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.31. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

