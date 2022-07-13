Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.31. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

