Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.82

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.82 and traded as high as C$44.51. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$44.27, with a volume of 43,105 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.0599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.91%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

