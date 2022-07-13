Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $90.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2,508.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.