F.N.B. (FNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect F.N.B. to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

