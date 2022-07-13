Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Trading Down 3.2%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 153.88 and last traded at 153.88. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at 159.04.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 156.86.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

