FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

FB Financial stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 147,199 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

