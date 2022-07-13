Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Shares Up 0.3%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.38. 5,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000.

