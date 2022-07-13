Financial Analysis: Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) & Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nokia Oyj and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 0 2 10 0 2.83 Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus price target of $6.81, indicating a potential upside of 49.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.27 billion 0.98 $1.92 billion $0.32 14.28 Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.00 $80,000.00 ($0.07) N/A

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nokia Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj 7.01% 12.81% 5.43% Blonder Tongue Laboratories -4.14% -18.69% -5.47%

Volatility & Risk

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, and cloud and virtualization services, as well as wi-fi portfolio, including mesh solutions and cloud-based controllers; IP routing solutions for IP aggregation, and edge and core applications for residential, business, mobile, and industrial services; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers business applications software, cloud and cognitive services, core networks software, and enterprise solutions. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders. The company also provides NXG IP digital video processing and headend products, including IPTV format conversions and simulcast use cases. In addition, it offers coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets; coax distribution products are either mounted on exterior utility poles or encased in pedestals, vaults, or other security devices in cable television systems; distribution system is enclosed within the walls of the building or added to an existing structure using various techniques to hide the coax cable and devices in SMB systems; and non-passive devices for signal distributed from the headend is of sufficient strength when it arrives at its final destination to provide audio/video images. Further, the company provides CPE products consisting of Android-based IPTV set top boxes. Additionally, it offers digital modulation products, such as Aircastertm ATSC, QAM, and IP trans-modulator series of products allow the user to create a line up from off-air and/or cable feeds for coax IP distribution; Edge QAM devices that accept Ethernet input and capture MPEG over IP transport streams, decrypt service provider conditional access or content protection, and insert proprietary conditional access; DOCSIS data products; service level agreements and services; and analog modulation, fiber, and miscellaneous products and services, as well as test and measurement instruments, and contract manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

