Financial Analysis: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Novavax and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 2 5 0 2.50 Opthea 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novavax currently has a consensus target price of $164.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.09%. Opthea has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.11%. Given Opthea’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Novavax.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Opthea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $1.15 billion 4.76 -$1.74 billion ($17.68) -3.95 Opthea $70,000.00 4,021.54 -$45.35 million N/A N/A

Opthea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax.

Volatility and Risk

Novavax has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -93.91% -572.54% -49.13% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opthea beats Novavax on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Opthea (Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema DME, as well as a first in class VEGF C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF A inhibitors for the treatment of wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

