Financial Management Network Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.45.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

