Financial Review: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) versus Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BankUnited pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

BankUnited has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and Salisbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.09 billion 2.63 $414.98 million $4.25 8.28 Salisbury Bancorp $55.57 million 2.37 $16.47 million $2.69 8.48

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salisbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 35.89% 12.61% 1.07% Salisbury Bancorp 27.34% 11.40% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BankUnited and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 3 3 1 0 1.71 Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited presently has a consensus price target of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 30.35%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Summary

BankUnited beats Salisbury Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 63 banking centers located in 13 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

