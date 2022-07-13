Financial Review: Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharecare and Mitesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million 1.37 -$85.00 million ($8.99) -0.18 Mitesco $120,000.00 257.92 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.28

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sharecare. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharecare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sharecare and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharecare presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 314.08%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Mitesco.

Risk and Volatility

Sharecare has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -21.72% -22.95% -14.73% Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99%

Summary

Sharecare beats Mitesco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mitesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

