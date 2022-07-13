First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

First Bank stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $15.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

