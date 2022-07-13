First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.14. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.03 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

